Polish RoPax trio will feature MacGregor RO/RO packages

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RO/RO equipment for the three new LNG-fueled, hybrid-electric RoPax ferries on order at Poland’s Remontowa Shipbuilding for the Polish ferry company Polskie Promy, part of Polska Żegluga Morska (PŻM).

MacGregor’s scope of supply covers the design, manufacturing, transport and installation assistance for the bow and stern equipment together with internal ramps and doors. The bow ramp folding frame solution and mooring rope self tension system increase efficiency by enabling loading at two levels and reduce the turn-around time in port.

“Remontowa is known for its professionalism, high quality, and long-term environmental efforts, and we are delighted that our know-how and long experience have led them to choose us to deliver this comprehensive set of RO/RO equipment for these three RoPax vessels,” says Magnus Sjöberg, senior vice president, merchant solutions division, MacGregor. “I’m also satisfied to see that we are able to support our customer´s focus on sustainability, as in this case, reducing the fuel consumption by enabling shorter turnaround time in the ports.”