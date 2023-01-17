PODCAST: ClassNK on autonomous shipping

In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Dr. Makoto Ito, a researcher at the ClassNK Research Institute, on the future development of autonomous shipping and ClassNK’s role in that advancement.

In this podcast, Dr. Ito also lets us know what is key to achieving the social implementation of maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS). We also discuss various demonstration projects that support the development and implementation of autonomous ship operations, relevant guidelines, and much more.