PODCAST: BAE Systems looks at ways of getting to zero Written by Nick Blenkey









In this edition of Listen Up!, we’re bringing back Joe Hudspeth, Director of Business Development-Global Marine with BAE Systems, on what a zero-emission future looks like.

Tune in as Hudspeth tells us whether owners and operators are starting to embrace the idea of alternative propulsion solutions, what concerns BAE Systems is hearing from customers in terms of implementing this technology, and more.