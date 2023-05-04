Offshore wind industry to BOEM: Move ahead on modernization rule

On January 30, 2023 BOEM published the Renewable Energy Modernization Rule NPRM which contained reforms identified by the Department of the Interior and recommended by industry, including proposals for incremental funding of decommissioning accounts; more flexible geophysical and geotechnical survey submission requirements; streamlined approval of meteorological (met) buoys; revised project verification procedures; reform of BOEM’s renewable energy auction process; and greater clarity regarding safety requirements.

Now, the American Clean Power Association (ACP), the National Offshore Industries Association (NOIA) and the Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW) have submitted to BOEM comments with the Bureau of Offshore Energy Management (BOEM) urging swift finalization of the rule.

The associations say that, together, they represent the capacity to deliver over 51 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy necessary to achieve the Administration’s ambitious offshore wind goals.

“ACP urges swift finalization of the modernization rule so that we can fully realize the potential of our abundant offshore wind resources,” said Josh Kaplowitz, ACP vice president of offshore wind. “The offshore wind industry needs a regulatory structure that reflects how the industry works, and this rule is an important step forward as we work together to harness more domestic clean energy that will reduce pollution, make our country more energy independent, and support local economies.”

ACP says that it supports BOEM’s overall goals and agrees with the urgent need to reduce administrative burdens, costs, and uncertainty and to allow more flexibility in offshore wind development. Current regulations, largely unchanged since 2009, have long needed to be updated to incorporate lessons learned over the last 14 years and to support the goal of delivering affordable, reliable clean energy to all Americans in an environmentally safe way.

Read the full text of the comments HERE.