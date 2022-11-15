New offshore wind sector player opts for Kongsberg Maritime CSOV design Written by Nick Blenkey









Kongsberg Maritime has won a NOK 300 million (about $30 million) contract with Pelagic Wind Services to supply advanced vessel design and equipment for two new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) on order at Cochin Shipyard in India. The CSOVs are being built under a $350 million “2+2+2” contract placed at the shipyard earlier this month by Cyprus-based alternative investment fund manager H.M. Pelagic Partners Ltd in connection with the launch of its new Pelagic Wind Fund.

Pelagic Wind Services has been established as the exclusive commercial and technical manager for the fleet.

The CSOVs will be built to Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 HL design, which has been upgraded to provide the highest level of operability and safety, while lowering fuel consumption and maintaining excellent seakeeping properties. The new vessels will be able to operate safely and efficiently in any situation with the lowest possible environmental footprint. They are also designed with an emphasis on safety, comfort and wellbeing for crew and technicians, with superb accommodation conditions.

“We’re delighted to work with Kongsberg Maritime to develop this next-generation vessel, which is firmly focused on sustainable operation, safety and efficiency,” says Andre Groeneveld, CEO of Pelagic Wind Services.

The newbuild vessels have major differentiating points such as a significantly increased DP capability, highly efficient methanol-ready genset and a fully electric autonomous gangway with large crane capacity, according to Groeneveld.

“These assets will allow us to make a huge step towards our overall aim to become the leading provider of sustainable services for the renewables sector with a zero-emission footprint from A to Z,” he says.

HYBRID-PROPULSION

The comprehensive equipment package includes a complete hybrid propulsion system driving highly efficient, permanent magnet azimuth thrusters. This is combined with next-generation ship automation, deck machinery, power electrical systems, instruments, bridge consoles and ship monitoring systems.

These innovations’ environmental and operational benefits include the possibility of conducting port operations without the need for diesel engines.

“This contract marks Kongsberg Maritime’s strong position in the Offshore Wind market and joins a series of contracts already awarded in this segment,” says Per Ståle Nykrem, sales director for ship design in the renewable energy segment at Kongsberg Maritime. “Our new UT 5519 HL design, and the comprehensive equipment package we have devised for these vessels, demonstrates how much thought and effort we devote to facilitating and encouraging sustainable marine operations.”

The vessels will be delivered to Pelagic Wind Services in 2025.