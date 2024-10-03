New Jersey’s first offshore wind project gets green light

Shell and EDF Renewables Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind joint venture this week received Construction and Operations Plan (COP) approvals from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) for its Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2, which combined will be New Jersey’s first offshore wind project, generating enough renewable energy to serve more than a million Garden Statehomes.

COP approval is the final approval needed from BOEM following the Department of the Interior’s issuance of its July 2024 Record of Decision.

“Atlantic Shores is thrilled to receive approval to build our first two projects and deliver sufficient clean power to serve one third of New Jersey households,” said CEO Joris Veldhoven, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. “Securing these critical approvals enables New Jersey’s first offshore wind project to start construction next year and represents meaningful progress in New Jersey achieving 100% clean energy by 2035. We are grateful to the Biden-Harris administration, our agency partners at the U.S. Department of the Interior and BOEM, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and all our federal and state agency partners who helped deliver this moment for Atlantic Shores.”

COP approval will enable the near-term creation of thousands of in-demand jobs and acceleration of billions of dollars in supply chain investments being made in the Garden State. Atlantic Shores Project 2 will build on this first-mover success and drive economic growth across the state over the next decade.

“Today’s announcement from Atlantic Shores represents meaningful progress toward a clean energy future for New Jersey. Growing New Jersey’s offshore wind capacity has been one of the highest priorities for my Administration,” said Gov. Murphy. “Offshore wind will strengthen our state’s economy through supply chain investments and good-paying, union jobs. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration clearing the way for this milestone, we are one step closer to achieving 100% clean electricity by 2035.”