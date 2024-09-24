New autonomous technologies for ammonia-fueled ships gain ABS AiP

Classification society ABS has awarded its approval in principle for two new autonomous technologies for ammonia-fueled ships from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

Unmanned ammonia engine room for ammonia-fueled ship

Artificial intelligence (AI) safety package for unmanned engine room for ammonia-fueled ship The AIPs are the culmination of a joint ABS and HD Hyundai development project to advance the development of autonomous navigation technology into critical vessel machinery and safety systems.

“Our extensive experience with alternative fuel systems has enabled us to develop the unmanned engine room concept for ammonia-fueled ships, which enhances both crew safety and convenience, “ said Jaejun Jung, executive vice president of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. “In collaboration with ABS, we have established an improved remote monitoring and automated system, which minimizes crew access to the engine room and is expected to facilitate safer voyages for the crew. This advanced concept will serve as an applicable solution for future newbuilding projects, meeting the demands of customers who seek safety-first ammonia-fueled ships. Furthermore, we antcipate that the AI safety package, when combined with the unmanned engine room concept, will serve to enhance the safety level for the crew.”

“This is another exciting milestone for ABS and HD Hyundai. Our work together continues to make significant steps forward in the analysis and application of autonomous technologies in maritime settings,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and chief technology officer. “ABS understands that autonomous systems are not stand-alone products but fully integrated with vessel infrastructure and the result of numerous advancements in a wide variety of mechanisms including sensors, imaging, connectivity, machine learning and application of systems engineering in ship design.”

The unmanned ammonia engine room technology allows for a remote propulsion control station with gas safety technology on the navigation bridge of an ammonia-fueled vessel with the capability to monitor the machinery space. The centralized control station can be periodically unattended and can take automated corrective actions in the event of a fault in the machinery.

The AI ammonia safety package applies advanced AI technologies for machinery management and interior and exterior safety management in conjunction with ammonia-fueled ship design. The package is integrated into HD Hyundai’s Integrated Safety Control Solution (HiCAMS, AI+Vision) and Integrated Condition Diagnosis Solution (HiCBM, AI+CBM) and features a rapid response fire-fighting station in the event of fire in the propulsion machinery space.