Military Sealift Command speaks to suppliers and service providers at Ship Repair USA Written by Heather Ervin









On Day 2 of Marine Log’s inaugural Ship Repair USA conference taking place June 20-21 in New Orleans, La., the Military Sealift Command (MSC) will be hosting several presentations aimed at shipyard and ship repair yard suppliers, both OEMs and non-OEMs alike.

Ship Repair USA is the only ship repair event in North America that brings together shipyards, ship repair facilities, owner/operators, suppliers and others.

MSC operates a fleet of more than 130 vessels across a broad range of categories—and is one of the largest customers for repair and maintenance support from U.S. shipyards of all sizes.

MSC said its objective for Day 2 is to provide information to interested ship repair companies, suppliers looking to work on MSC’s repair projects, and to network with attendees.

MSC staff leaders will present on a variety of topics, including ship repair yard and small business (small yard) opportunities, an overview of MSC’s ship maintenance and repair schedule, ship repair challenges, how to qualify non-OEMs for MSC ship repair work, and more. You can view the full agenda here.

Registration for Ship Repair USA is open, with rates increasing on June 2.

The conference includes an expo where you can discover products and services to help you put your plans into action.

