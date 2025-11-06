eBook – Navigating Risk in 2026: What Shipyards Need to Know

eBook – Navigating Risk in 2026: What Shipyards Need to KnowWritten by Hylant
Is Your Shipyard Ready for 2026?
The maritime industry is entering a new era of risk. This expert-driven eBook from Hylant highlights the top five challenges shipyards will face—and what leaders can do now to stay ahead.
Inside you’ll discover:
- How to tackle workforce safety and retention amid labor shortages
- What’s changing in regulatory compliance and liability exposure
- Why contract language can make or break your risk strategy
- Where cyber vulnerabilities are hiding—and how to address them
- What climate resilience really means for coastal operations
