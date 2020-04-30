  • News

Marine Log launches new weekly newsletter with a global perpective

Written by Marine Log Staff
image description

Background image: NASA

Launching today, Marine Log’s MARINE WORLD NEWS is a concise summary of top international maritime industry news, with an emphasis on policy and enforcement developments, emerging market trends and game changing tech break-throughs. It’s an all-in-one place resource designed to give busy marine industry professionals a quick update on what’s going on in the world’s most global industry.

Sign up for a FREE subscription HERE

Categories: News Tags:

RELATED ARTICLES