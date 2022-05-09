Lloyd’s Register Foundation names next CEO

Dr. Ruth Boumphrey has been named CEO of Lloyd’s Register Foundation, an independent global charity that owns the Lloyd’s Register Group. She will take over from outgoing CEO Professor Richard Clegg following his retirement on June 30, 2022.

Clegg was the foundation’s first CEO and led the organization for ten years. Boumphrey is currently director of research and strategic programs at the foundation, In her current role she leads its work on some of the biggest global safety challenges.

“In its first ten years, Richard built a foundation that embodies the Lloyd’s Register values: to care, to share, and to do the right thing,” said Boumphrey.

“The foundation’s second decade will see a world that is changing fast,” she added. “Population growth, climate change, the energy transition, and technological innovation will bring new challenges and opportunities for us, and it will be a privilege and pleasure to lead the foundation to have even greater impact in making the world a safer place in the future.”

Boumphrey has a background in research, development and regulation, primarily in the space and environmental sectors. She was Chair of the Welding Institute, is a trustee of the National Oceanography Center, a non-executive director of the U.K. Government’s Center for Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences (CEFAS), is a Commissioner at the National Preparedness Commission, is on the editorial board for the Cambridge University Press journal in Data-centric Engineering, and was previously on the Council at Lancaster University, one of the U.K.’s top ten universities.