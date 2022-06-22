KVH Industries names Bruun president and CEO

Middletown, R.I., headquartered KVH Industries Inc. reports that its board has appointed Brent C. Bruun as president and chief executive officer and a member of the board. The board also appointed two experienced communications industry executives, David Kagan and David Tolley, as directors.

Bruun has served as KVH’s interim president and CEO since March 2022. He first joined KVH in 2008 and played a critical role in the growth of the company’s mobile connectivity business.

Board chair Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki commented, “We would like to congratulate Brent on his appointment as president and chief executive officer. Our nominating and corporate governance committee conducted an extensive search process with the assistance of a nationally recognized executive placement firm and considered several well-qualified candidates. As the process continued, it became clear that Brent is the best choice to lead the company going forward. He has the right experience, deep knowledge of KVH and our products and services, and management capabilities to successfully execute on our long-term strategy. We have already seen him succeed in the interim position and are confident that he is the right person to achieve the company’s goals, including sustained profitability, positive operating income, and enhanced shareholder value.”

“I am very excited to take on the permanent chief executive officer role and appreciate the confidence the board has placed in me,” said Bruun. “I am committed to driving progress across both the mobile connectivity and inertial navigation businesses. I look forward to working with the board, senior leadership, and my fellow employees around the world to expand upon our foundation of innovation, leadership, outstanding products, and commitment to customers as we work to build sustainable results and drive profitability.”

Martine-Dolecki continued: “We are also pleased to welcome Dave Kagan and David Tolley to the board. Both individuals bring important experience and perspectives. Mr. Kagan is a satellite industry veteran with more than 25 years of relevant experience. Currently the CEO of Globalstar, Inc., he brings executive leadership and turnaround expertise, as well as finance and transaction experience. Mr. Tolley brings decades of extensive capital markets, financial and operating experience, having served most recently as chief financial officer of each of Intelsat and OneWeb. He also brings expertise investing across the satellite and telecommunications industry and has significant board experience. We look forward to working with both of them.”