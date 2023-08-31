Kongsberg Digital wins next-gen engine room simulator contract

Kongsberg Digital is to provide a second full mission K-Sim engine room simulator package to Denmark’s largest marine engineering school, Aarhus School of Marine and Technical Engineering (Aarhus Maskinmesterskole, or AAMS). This comprehensive delivery, scheduled for February 2024, includes three engine models to achieve specific training objectives for a range of modern propulsion and engine types.

Notably, the engine room simulator package features a cruise ferry model tailored to facilitate mandatory IGF code training for personnel serving on LNG-fueled vessels. Additionally, Kongsberg Digital is set to develop an entirely new engine model based on the machinery configuration of an advanced hybrid-driven coastal passenger vessel. This state-of-the-art diesel/methanol electric hybrid model boasts four dual fuel (MDO and methanol) generators and a 7500-kWh battery pack, channeling power to a high voltage switchboard.

In line with evolving maritime industry safety and environmental standards, the new engine room simulator model will equip students with unparalleled proficiency in managing hybrid power systems, methanol bunkering, and methanol-powered engines. A paramount focus of the training will be on the safe handling of low flash point fuels, mitigating risks not only to personnel but also to the delicate marine ecosystem.

“At Kongsberg Digital, we are dedicated to shaping the future of maritime industry and education,” said Are Tjønn Føllesdal, managing director of maritime simulations at Kongsberg Digital. “Our collaboration with Aarhus Maskinmesterskole underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation of maritime professionals with the knowledge and skills required to operate the complexities of the new engine types required for more sustainable sea transport.”

AAMS lecturer Flemming Hauge Pedersen: “The innovative K-Sim Engine models will equip our students to confidently manage engine systems across a diverse range of vessels, including the most advanced ones. By training on models encompassing LNG, methanol, and battery-powered propulsion, our students are poised to lead in the era of next-generation green shipping.”