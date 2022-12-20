Helena Lennerstedt appointed CEO of Humphree

Helena Lennerstedt has been appointed CEO of trim and stabilization system specialist Humphree. She succeeds Hannes Norrgren who has taken up the role of senior vice president for business unit industrial at Volvo Penta, which holds a majority stake in Humphree.

Lennerstedt, who for the past seven years has been vice president purchasing at Volvo Penta, has a master’s degree in engineering from Linköping University and has studied international business.

“Humphree’s mission to provide the safest and most comfortable boating experience possible is well recognized by the market and the company is growing fast,” said Johan Inden, chairman of the Humphree board of directors. “I’m proud that we have been able to attract Helena Lennerstedt as the new CEO for Humphree. Helena’s team-focused leadership style combined with her experience in building deep relations with customers as well as suppliers, and from scaling industrial supply chains will be a great addition to the organization,

Lennerstedt, along with the current management and employees, will continue developing Humphree’s offering.

“I’m proud to accept this appointment and I’m excited to become a part of this company, especially when new and innovative products are about to be launched,” said Lennerstedt. “I look forward to establishing strong relations throughout the supply chain, from supplier to customer, and to becoming a part of the strong and competent team at Humphree.”