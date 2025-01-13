HD Hyundai Heavy and Peru’s SIMA kick off warship construction project

In a Jan. 10 ceremony, South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and Peru’s state-run SIMA shipyard formally marked the start of construction of four warships of three different types: frigate, offshore patrol vessel, and amphibious landing ship.

The vessels will serve as key strategic assets for the Peruvian Navy and the event included steel-cutting and keel-laying ceremonies, signaling the official commencement of the build.

Peru’s President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén Olaya, Defense Minister Walter Astudillo, Navy Commander Luis Jose Polar Figari, and other senior government officials attended the even at SIMA shipyard, alongside Joo Won-Ho, head of the naval & special ships business unit at HD HHI.

The vessels will be constructed at the SIMA shipyard, drawing on HD HHI’s advanced design expertise and shipbuilding know-how. The first delivery is scheduled for 2026, with subsequent vessels following.

The project stems from a defense export contract worth approximately KRW 640.6 billion, awarded to HD HHI in april 2024. The project, achieved through collaboration between the Korean government and private enterprises under the “Team Korea” initiative, is seen as a model case for the Korean defense industry’s global expansion.

“This marks a very important milestone in the history of Peru’s shipbuilding industry,” said President Boluarte. “We expect this project with HD HHi to promote the modernization of the Peruvian Navy and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.”

“This ceremony marks the beginning of K-Defense’s entry into Latin America,” said Joo Won-Ho, head of the naval & special ships business unit at HD HHI. “we are committed to driving this project to success through technological excellence and trust, strengthening defense cooperation between Korea and Peru.”

in a move to deepen bilateral defense collaboration, HD HHI, in partnership with the University of Ulsan, will host 12 Peruvian Sima shipyard engineers for a two-week naval architecture training program starting Jan. 13. The company also plans to enhance local shipbuilding capabilities by expanding cooperation with Peruvian equipment suppliers.

