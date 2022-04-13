Guadeloupe ferry project showcases digital shipbuilding solution

The PT Kim Seah Shipyard in Indonesia is using Incat Crowther’s digital shipbuilding solution to construct a 35 meter catamaran ferry for CTM Deher of Guadeloupe in the French West Indies.

Incat Crowther was instrumental in the development of the project and, by working in close collaboration with the operator, facilitated shipyard selection and the contracting solution, and will be involved in quality assurance throughout the shipbuilding and delivery process.

Key feature of digital shipbuilding solution is a 3D model

A key feature of Incat Crowther’s digital shipbuilding solution, which brings together the designer, the shipyard and the owner in one cohesive process, is a comprehensive 3D digital model of a ship,

Comprising all its structural parts, mechanical and systems components, and associated data, this complete model of the ship allows rigorous control of the construction and quality management processes, as well as the weight of the vessel, to ensure it will perform and function exactly as required.

Additionally, Incat Crowther will be providing its quality management system for the project. This is a sustainable model overseeing the construction of operationally-optimized vessels at trusted shipyard partners. An on-site representative, working closely with the shipyard’s engineering team, will report directly to the owner.

Vessel will carry 316 people on two decks

The 36 meter long newbuild ferry will have a beam of 9.8 meters and will carry 316 passengers on two decks in two distinct classes. A large midship staircase links the two decks and houses additional luggage racks. A kiosk is located at the aft end of the main deck, with bathrooms aft. A large luggage room is located aft of the main deck cabin, with separate access. Overhead gantries assist with the movement of large, heavy luggage trolleys.

The aft exterior portion of the mid deck features exterior seats for 48 passengers. The wheelhouse is elevated for good all-round visibility.

The vessel will be powered by twin MTU 12V4000 main engines, producing 1380 kW each, driving five- bladed propellers. It will have a service speed of 25 knots at reduced MCR.