Great Lakes Towing names Sal Menoyo VP special projects

Cleveland, Ohio, headquartered Great Lakes Towing Company has hired Salvadore Menoyo as its vice president-special projects. Reporting to Great Lakes Towing president reporting to Joe Starck, he will be based in Jacksonville, Fla., and use his extensive experience and expertise to identify, develop and manage new business opportunities on the East Coast, including the Gulf and Puerto Rico. In this new role, Menoyo will work with internal and external customers and build relationships with partners and other prospects to bring value and growth to the company.

Menoyo, an operations and commercial veteran, joined Crowley Maritime in 1993 in Puerto Rico as a chief mate on the tug and barge fleet, operating oil and container tug and barge units within the Caribbean region. In 1995, he came ashore as a port captain with primary responsibility for marine salvage and contract towing services.

Menoyo later moved to terminal operations in San Juan and the U.S. Virgin Islands where he managed, grew, and optimized Liner and Feeder operations for Caribbean services.

In 2010, Menoyo was promoted to general manager at Crowley’s Port Everglades, Fla., terminal, overseeing the largest volume throughput terminal within the Crowley network supporting the international markets.

Menoyo was awarded the Thomas Crowley Award during his tenure in Port Everglades for his ability to transform the employee culture, significantly improving operational integrity, productivity, and safety and initiating terminal operating system changes. He was later promoted to vice president of logistics in Panama, where he initiated commercial development efforts important to the restructuring and advancement of Crowley’s full suite of logistics services in the region

“We wholeheartedly welcome Sal to the team,” said Starck. “His extensive operational, commercial, and leadership experience make him very well suited for this dynamic new position, and we look forward to working with him on the company’s East Coast growth efforts.”

Menoyo received a bachelor’s degree in marine transportation and business administration and a 3rd mate unlimited tonnage USCG license from SUNY Maritime College, Fort Schuyler, N.Y.