Four deliveries in final week round off a good year at Sanmar Shipyards

Turkish tugboat specialist Sanmar Shipyards delivered four tugs during the final week of 2022, rounding off an extremely successful year that saw the company deliver a total of 30 tugs to operators in Turkey and across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, South and Central America and Asia.

The last tug to be delivered in 2022 was Yenicay XVI. It went to domestic customer Marintug, which has renamed it Adakale. The vessel is a RAscal 1800 class compact tug.

Developed exclusively for Sanmar by Canada’s Robert Allan Ltd, RAscal 1800 class tugs are designed to address the challenges faced by modern, high-performance Z-drive line-handling and smaller ship-handling tugs. They are intended for low manning and have a high standard of machinery automation that enhances their green credentials.

Measuring 18.7 meters LOA, with a molded beam of 9.2 meters and navigational draft of 3.95 meters, Adakale is capable of ship assist work, line-handling, general harbor service and coastal towing with highly maneuverable properties at slow speeds. Ship assist work is generally done over the bow whereas general towing can be done over the bow with the winch or over the stern with either towing hook or towing winch.

Adakale’s two Caterpiller C32 four stroke main engines each produce 970 kW at 1.800 rev/min to drive standard production, 360-degree azimuthing Veth VZ 900 thrusters, enabling a bollard pull ahead of 32 tons and a speed ahead of 12 knots. The tug’s tank capacities include approximately 34.000 liters of fuel oil and 5.900 liters of fresh water. The tug has been constructed in accordance with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) requirements with the notation + A1, +AMS, UWILD, Towing Vessel, QR and FF Capable.

Another Sanmar delivery to a Turkish customer was RApport 1900 SX Yalova 5

Another delivery to a Turkish domestic owner was Bozcay VI, another compact tug previously working in Sanmar’s own fleet. It went to Yalpaş, which has renamed it Yalova 5. Based on the RApport 1900SX design from Robert Allan Ltd, it is a twin-screw, diesel-powered tug, designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for seagoing vessels.

Measuring 19.3 meters LOA, with a molded beam of 8.2 meters, Yalova 5 is powered by two Caterpillar C32 main engines, each developing 970 kW at 1,800 rev/min to deliver a bollard pull ahead of 33 tons and a free running speed of 12 knots.

“As 2022 comes to an end, we can reflect on a good year at Sanmar Shipyards with healthy production figures at both our Altinova and Tuzla shipyards” said Ruchan Civgin, commercial director of Sanmar Shipyards. “With our third purpose-built yard coming on line in the not-so-distant future specifically to produce and further develop our low and no emission tugs of tomorrow, I am delighted to be able to report that prospects are looking good for 2023 and beyond.”