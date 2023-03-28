FMD launches defense accelerator program

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has launched the FM Defense Accelerator program to identify and nurture emerging technologies with mission-critical applications for the future of maritime defense. The defense contractor is now accepting applications for participants.

“As a principal supplier of best-in-class maritime defense technology, we are well positioned to recognize and foster pioneering solutions that have the potential to solve challenges faced by the industry,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “The FM Defense Accelerator is open to eligible entrepreneurs with a great idea, a plan for bringing it to fruition, and an appetite to work with us and benefit from our expertise and relationship with the Navy, Coast Guard, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).”

Once selected, participants will work with FMD mentors selected from the defense contractor’s Technology Center of Excellence specifically for their expertise. In addition to the dedicated mentors assigned to FM Defense Accelerator participants, program benefits include the following:

Individual programs created specifically for each technology ranging from three months to several years

Access to broader FMD resources, including technical experts and a worldwide service network

Brand exposure opportunities and marketing support

Route to market advice and support

The FM Defense Accelerator will be featured at the FMD booth (837) at the Sea-Air-Space Exposition from April 3 to 5, 2023, at National Harbor, Md., along with live demonstrations of naval defense technologies being developed by FMD and its technology collaborators.

Companies interested in applying for a place on the program can visit the landing page at https://rb.gy/f4qogd to complete the online application.