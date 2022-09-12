Fincantieri in four ship, $1.7 billion agreement with Viking Ocean

In another positive sign from the cruise sector, Fincantieri reports that Viking Ocean Cruises has signed shipbuilding contracts for the third and fourth of six cruise ships it optioned in March 2018. The companies also have signed the contracts for the fifth and sixth units, but subject to access to financing, as is industry practice.

The Italian shipbuilding giant says the total value of the agreements is about $1.7 billion, and that these latest orders “confirm the recovery of the cruise sector, which is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023.”

The first two deliveries are scheduled for 2026 and 2027 with two more following in 2028.

HYDROGEN FUEL CELLS

For this batch of six vessels, Fincantieri and Viking have developed a project that is based on the successful features of the previous ships, but upgraded and revisited with the latest technologies— including hydrogen fuel cells.

As of today, the collaboration between Fincantieri and Viking Ocean has reached a total of 18 vessels, including two purpose-built expedition vessels from Fincantieri subsidiary Vard.