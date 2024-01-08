Fairbanks Morse Defense acquires metalworking specialist Samtan

Malden, Mass., based single-source metalworking supplier Samtan Engineering Corporation has been acquired by Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD). The acquisition brings Samtan’s shearing, punching, forming, machining, fabrication, and assembly capabilities into the FMD portfolio.

“Our acquisition of Samtan Engineering Corporation allows Fairbanks Morse Defense to continue delivering value far beyond the cost of our services through the seamless integration of metal-stamped products and machine shop services,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “Samtan has a long track record of delivering superior customer service and high-quality products to the U.S. Navy, especially for submarine programs. Their team will be valuable to the Fairbanks Morse Defense brand.”

Since 1962, Samtan Engineering Corporation has evolved into a leading single-source metalworking supplier with services such as shearing, punching, forming, machining, welding, and assembly capabilities. Samtan’s components, which can be produced as a single piece or hundreds of thousands of pieces, include metal stamping and deep drawings, marine banded cable hangers, marine tapped cable hangers, marine main wireway hangers, and marine pipe clamps and hangers.

“As part of the Fairbanks Morse Defense brand, Samtan can accelerate the installation of metalworking products into new U.S. Navy ship classes and other vessels,” said Samtan general manager Dana Miele. “Samtan’s customers will also have access to the comprehensive range of fully integrated maritime defense solutions offered by Fairbanks Morse Defense, as well as a global network of highly trained technicians, which will increase operational availability. We’re looking forward to bringing these expanded capabilities to our customers as part of the FMD team.”

The acquisition marks a further expansion of FMD’s portfolio of turnkey marine solutions after the recent additions of manufacturing and service providers, including American Fan, Maxim Watermakers, Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Hunt Valve Company, Ward Leonard, and Welin Lambie. FMD says these increased capabilities support its ongoing mission to build, maintain, and service the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet.