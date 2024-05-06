VIDEO: ESG launches new ferry Long Island

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) successfully launched the ferry Long Island (ESG Hull 228) at its Allanton Shipyard in Panama City, Fla. this past Friday. The new passenger and auto ferry is destined to operate across the Long Island Sound between Bridgeport, Conn., and Port Jefferson, N.Y., traversing the Long Island Sound.

The vessel was christened by Rosemary McAllister, director of strategy at the vessel owner, Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, a subsidiary of McAllister Towing.

“This launch is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team at Eastern Shipbuilding Group,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO, and Chairman of ESG. “We are honored to partner with our friends at McAllister Towing and contribute to enhancing the transportation infrastructure for the residents and tourists of Long Island. This ferry will not only serve as a vital link between communities, but also exemplify our commitment to delivering excellence to our valued customers.”

Photo: Eastern Shipbuilding Group

The ferry Long Island, measuring 302 feet, is designed to accommodate both vehicles and passengers, and is designed with several enhancements including Tier IV main engines, increased crew capacity, and an upgraded furniture package. Scheduled for delivery later this year, the state-of-the-art vessel will join a fleet that includes two other Eastern-built ferries: the P.T. Barnum (1999) and the Grand Republic (2003). McAllister Towing has been a longstanding partner with ESG, having commissioned more than a dozen vessels from the shipbuilder.

“P.T. Barnum, the founder of the ferry, once said that the noblest art is that of making others happy,” said Buckley McCallister, the president of the ferry company. “All of those who have worked to make the ferry service what it is today can be very proud of their role helping drivers on the I-95 and Long Island Expressway. Eastern Shipbuilding has provided our company with over a dozen high quality vessels and transformed the maritime services we can offer. We are very thankful to Eastern Shipbuilding and the D’Isernia family for the happiness this new vessel will bring to our employees and customers for generations to come.The addition of the ferry Long Island will help ensure that a three-vessel schedule can be provided for the peak periods when demand is most critical, a most welcome improvement.”