Don Hairston named GM of Austal USA Advanced Technologies

Don Hairston has been named general manager of Austal USA Advanced Technologies in Charlottesville, Va. Hairston comes to Austal USA from L3Harris Technologies where he was vice president and general manager of the C5 Systems Division. He was responsible for leading a $400 million organization that designs and delivers unmanned surface vessels, integrated C5ISR, and maritime controls and cyber solutions to support, defend and protect critical national assets and infrastructure.

In his role as GM of advanced technologies Hairston will lead Austal USA’s growing R&D portfolio to include support to the submarine industrial base and additive manufacturing program.

“Don’s over 20 years of experience in the defense industry more than qualifies him to lead our advanced technology team,” said Austal USA president Rusty Murdaugh. “Austal USA will benefit from his wealth of experience in executive management, engineering, domestic and international business development and business operations.”

Hairston’s previous roles in high technology businesses include executive positions at Textron, Cobham, and Northrop Grumman. He has also held positions at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center and the Aegis Program Office.

Hairston earned a bachelor of science in industrial engineering and operations research from Virginia Polytechnic and State University. He also participated in the general management program at the Harvard Business School.