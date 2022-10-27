DeepOcean charters in Møkster subsea vessel Stril Server

Oslo, Norway, headquartered subsea services provider DeepOcean has entered a long term agreement to charter the 2014-built multi-purpose subsea vessel Stril Server from Stavanger based Simon Møkster Shipping.

The contract will start in first quarter 2023 and is firm until end of 2024 with further options. The contract also opens the possibility for the vessel to be fitted with a battery hybrid solution at its next special survey.

“We have set a target to reduce our CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030. Collaborating with shipowners such as Simon Møkster Shipping, who are willing to modernize their fleet to drive down operating expenditure and harmful emissions to air, is a key part of this strategy,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean. “We are experiencing increased demand for our specialist subsea services from the offshore industries, and this vessel charter will allow us to further expand our offering.”

DeepOcean will mobilize the vessel with advanced survey equipment including two WROVs with the company’s dedicated infrastructure allowing for remote operations from its remote operations center in Haugesund, Norway. It says it will utilize the Stril Server to provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services to DeepOcean’s customers in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

“One of our company’s core values is being long-term. Long term partnerships with our customers is important to develop improved, cost-effective and environmental solutions to meet future demands. Our team onboard Stril Server and our land organization are looking forward to the cooperation with DeepOcean“ says Anne Jorunn Møkster, CEO of Simon Møkster Shipping.

Stril Server is a multi-purpose subsea vessel built in 2014. It is a compact vessel with 70 tons AHC crane, good DP capabilities and holding SPS class for 90 persons. The vessel has predominantly operated as SOV in the renewables segment and as a air diving support vessel. The vessel is presently working on the Hywind Tampen floating wind project as a Service Operation Vessel (SOV).