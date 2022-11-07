Crowley recognized as a top company for women in transportation

Crowley has been recognized as a 2022 Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the Women in Trucking Association’s official magazine.

According to the magazine, Crowley stands out for a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, professional development and career advancement opportunities. The company is also recognized for its competitive compensation and benefits, including offering paid parental/guardian leave among elite levels in the U.S.

In particular, Crowley cultivates an empowered female workforce by providing career and leadership development opportunities, as well as creating an engaging environment, offering strong benefits and supporting a healthy work-life balance. The company fosters the talents, development and contributions of each of its more than 7,000 employees through various employee-led resource groups that emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We are proud to once again be named a top company for women in the transportation industry,” said Crowley’s Chief People Officer Megan Davidson. “As a company committed to the well-being of our employees, being honored with this distinction encourages us to continue cultivating a culture that strengthens and emboldens our entire workforce and especially the advancement and leadership of women.”

The magazine created the award in 2018 to support the WIT’s mission to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.