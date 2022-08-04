Cove Point LNG marks an export milestone

As world demand for U.S. LNG continues to climb, the Cove Point LNG terminal in Lusby, Md., has marked another milestone, loading its 300th commercial cargo at the end of July. Since the facility first entered commercial service in April 2018 for natural gas liquefaction and export, LNG produced from the facility has supported the energy needs of 28 countries, including many in Europe in recent months.

Cove Point LNG is operated and 25% owned by BHE GT&S, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy company, which shares ownership of the facility with Dominion Energy Inc. (50%) and Brookfield (25%), investing through its Super Core-infrastructure fund. Cove Point produces LNG under 20-year contracts for ST Cove Point, a joint venture of Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Gas, and for Gail Global (USA) LNG, the U.S. affiliate of GAIL (India) Ltd.

“Our 200 on-site employees demonstrate a daily commitment to operational excellence, safety, and environmental stewardship that has a truly global reach,” said Paul Ruppert, President of BHE GT&S. “Along with strong environmental controls, such as our best-in-class waste heat recovery system and leak detection and repair program, the LNG from our facility is helping to reduce global reliance on coal, oil, and other carbon-intensive energy sources.”

Cove Point’s focus on environmental sustainability also manifests very close to home, as the facility sits on 1,000 acres by the Chesapeake Bay, but operations only utilize 15% of that area. About 870 acres have been placed in permanent conservation. In addition, the company has dedicated extensive funds and work hours to restoring the on-site freshwater marsh and barrier beach since they were damaged by a severe noreaster storm in late 2009.

“In the years ahead, we’re looking forward to reaching many new and exciting milestones at Cove Point as we support an increasingly globalized energy space,” said Danny Woods, Vice President of LNG Operations at BHE GT&S. “With our world-class facility and employees, we have the flexibility and expertise to help our customers meet their needs, while also continually improving our sustainability.”