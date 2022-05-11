Corps seeks comments on plan to protect Lock and Dam 4 from barge impacts Written by Marine Log Staff









The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has released a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for a proposed end cell project at Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, Wis., and is seeking public comments. Comments should be submitted no later than Jun 9.

The purpose of the project is to construct an end cell just below the existing downstream guidewall at Lock and Dam 4. The end cell would increase the protection of the lock and dam from barge impacts. The end cell would be 33 feet in diameter and be connected to the existing guidewall.

A draft EA describing the project and environmental impacts is available to the public and can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website.