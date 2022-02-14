C&C Marine delivers third towboat in Hines Furlong trio

Designed by CT Marine, LLC, of Portland, Maine, the vessel is powered by three Cummins QSK60-M main engines

C&C Marine and Repair, Belle Chasse, La., recently delivered M/V Zephyr, the final vessel in a series of three ordered by Nashville, Tenn.-based Hines Furlong Line Inc.

Like the M/V Bowling Green, which was the previous boat in the series, the M/V Zephyr was delivered to Kirby Inland Marine LP, which is leasing it from Hines Furlong.

The triple-screw 6,600-horsepower towboat measures 170- by 50-feet with a pilothouse eyeline height of 39 feet, 3 inches.

Designed by CT Marine LLC, of Portland, Maine, the vessel is powered by three Cummins QSK60-M main engines, provided by Cummins Mid-South, that are paired with three Reintjes WAF 1173 H/V reduction gears, provided by Karl Senner LLC. The service power is provided by three Cummins QSM11-DM, 275 kW generators, and the conventional steering system HPU was provided by EMI Marine.

The towboat is outfitted with three 100-inch diameter stainless-steel fixed pitch propellers, provided by Sound Propeller Systems Inc, and features a double steering rudder system. The accommodations include a total of twelve beds (11 crew, plus 1 guest), and the vessel’s design includes a floating, spring mounted superstructure for additional crew comfort.

