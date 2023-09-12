Campo: “State of Port Houston is awesome”

Delivering his annual state of the port address to the Greater Houston Partnership and guests last week, Port Houston chairman Ric Campo declared the “State of Port Houston is awesome, and its future is in good hands.”

Campo told an audience audience of business, industry, community leaders, and elected officials at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Houston that “cargo volumes at the port remain steady, waterside and landside infrastructure investments remain steadfast, industry and labor partnerships are good, and Port Houston’s commitment to the community and sustainability stands untethered.”

Campo focused on the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11, underscoring the importance of widening the federal waterway to help navigational safety, national energy security, Texas exports, and jobs.

He also emphasized Port Houston’s commitment to sustainability, highlighting support from state legislation to accommodate cleaner and more efficient dredge equipment for the project – including Tier 4 engines, the highest emissions standard in the industry, and sound mitigation, to reduce impacts to communities neighboring Galveston Bay.

Campo also stressed Port Houston’s commitment to future investments and the community, highlighting its community grants program, and maritime education and workforce development, business equity and small and minority and women-owned business procurement, and greenspace initiatives.

Finally, he noted that Port Houston’s new Wharf 6 at Bayport Terminal, which was visited by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June, is scheduled to be fully operational in October.