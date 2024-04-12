Bert Hernandez succeeds Barbara Muckermann as Silversea Cruises president

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) reports that Bert Hernandez has been named president of its ultra luxury Silversea Cruises brand. He succeeds Barbara Muckermann, who is leaving Royal Caribbean Group after 14 years with Silversea to pursue other opportunities.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Barbara since 2018 when Silversea joined Royal Caribbean Group, first in her role as chief marketing and commercial officer and later as brand president,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Barbara has helped position Silversea as the world’s top ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, and the brand further solidified its leadership with the official inauguration of Silver Nova earlier this year, a ship hailed as ushering in a new era of luxury at sea.”

“I would also like to congratulate Bert on his appointment as the next brand president of Silversea,” Liberty added. “With deep industry knowledge, experience in markets around the world, and past leadership of a luxury cruise line, I know Bert is well positioned to chart a smart course for Silversea’s continued growth and success. At Royal Caribbean Group, we are committed to delivering the very best experiences in the ultra-luxury and expedition space, and I am confident in Bert’s ability to find opportunities to take the brand to the next level.”

Most recently serving as senior vice president, international, Hernandez has been with the Royal Caribbean Group for the past 20 years and brings to the role extensive commercial and operational experience, including serving as president of China operations for Royal Caribbean Internationa. Notably, he was chief operating officer for the Group’s former luxury cruise line, Azamara, delivering the line’s most profitable year while it was part of the Royal Caribbean family of brands.

“I have long admired the wonderful brand that Barbara and team have built over 30 years and respect how they have been driven to create the most unique and memorable experiences in travel,” said Hernandez. “The opportunity to lead and grow such a beloved brand is a great honor, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with the experienced Silversea leadership team. The future of the brand has never been brighter as we continue the tradition of delivering best-in class experiences with the arrival of Silver Ray later this year.”