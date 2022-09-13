Bergen Engines partners with MSHS

Bergen Engines has entered a sales and service partnership agreement with Fort Lauderdale, Fla., headquartered Motor Services Hugo Stamp Inc. (MSHS) to support its marine and land service offerings in both North and South America.

This is the first of several new partnership deals the Norwegian engine specialist is expected to make following its acquisition last year from Rolls-Royce by U.K.-based Langley Holdings. That acquisition saw Langley acquire Bergen Engines AS as a stand-alone group including its engine factory, service workshop and foundry in Norway and its engine and power plant design capability.

David Miller, managing director of Bergen Engines Inc. said: “The Bergen Engines group is confident this agreement will be an important step to ensure our customers a world-class service to our engines and gensets, wherever in the Americas they operate.

MSHS has been a trusted engine service provider since 1983 with extensive technical capabilities to service the world’s leading engine brands. Following its recent acquisition of Pacific Power Group, MSHS now employs more than 500 spare parts and service maintenance team members across the Americas.

“MSHS is proud to partner with Bergen Engines.”, said David A. Santamaria, CEO of MSHS, “We are excited to align with a world-class brand that shares our commitment and values.”

The agreement between Bergen Engines and MSHS was formally signed during the SMM trade fair in Hamburg lastweek.

