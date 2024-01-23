ASMAR awards Syncrolift shiplift design contract

Chile’s largest shipuilder, state-owned ASMAR (Astilleros y Maestranzas de la Armada)(ASMAR) has awarded Nekkar ASA subsidiary Syncrolift AS the tender for the basic engineering design of a 5,000 tonnes shiplift and transfer system for its largest shipyard in Talcahuano

Syncrolift’s engineering design scope for the shiplift and transfer system is valued at $5 million and will be completed by the end of 2024. In addition, Netherlands-based engineering consultancy Royal Haskoning DHV will conduct a separate engineering scope for civil and maritime works in the harbor area as part of a consortium with Syncrolift.

The letter of award includes an option for a phase two equipment delivery of a Syncrolift shiplift and ship transfer system. This contract is valued at approximately $24 million and is subject to final investment decision by ASMAR.

“This is a substantial project that is part of ASMAR’s master development plan for the Talcahuano shipyard, which considers replacing part of the shipyard’s floating docks with a more efficient shiplift and transfer system,” says Rolf-Atle Tomassen, managing director of Syncrolift AS. “We have worked with this project over a long period and are happy to get started with the basic engineering design now.”

Syncrolift will conduct project management and engineering from its headquarter and innovation lab in Vestby, Norway.

ASMAR’s Talcahuano shipyard in Concepción Bay performs maintenance, integral repair, upgrading and refit of navy and commercial units of up to 96,000 dwt and, in addition, the building of navy and commercial vessels of up to 50,000 dwt.

The award in Chile follows a number of new contract wins during the past year for Syncrolift, including both upgrades and newbuild shiplift and ship transfer systems to shipyards in Dubai, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Europe.

“These contract awards confirm Syncrolift’s pan-global position as the leading manufacturer of shiplifts and transfer systems,” says Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar ASA. “The company has already ramped up its engineering and manufacturing capacity to handle these and other potential new projects. The team has a track record of delivering on-time at the right quality, which secures a lot of repeat business from shipyards worldwide.”