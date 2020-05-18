Ardent no longer entering any new contracts

Emergency management and wreck removal company Ardent said last week that it “will no longer enter into new contracts from May 2020 on.”

Ardent noted that it had sold certain parts of its business to other providers, notably its OPA90 SMFF services.

“All current preparedness and salvage contracts will be fulfilled but outside of existing relations no more new salvage cases will be handled,” said the company. “Ardent’s contract managers will be in continuous contact with their customers.”

Ardent was formed by the 2015 merger of Crowley Maritime’s Titan Salvage and Maersk Group’s Svitzer Salvage. In September 2019, the company’s senior management took a stake in the company in a buyout financed by private equity investor, Aurelius Finance Company. That was followed in December last year by an announcement that Ardent would “refocus its strategy away from decommissioning towards its core business of emergency management and wreck removal” and would move its headquarter from Houston to Ijmuiden, the Netherlands.

In April this year came news that Papendrecht, Netherlands, headquartered Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) had acquired Ardent Americas LLC, a leading provider of OPA90-mandated marine emergency response services in the U.S., covering approximately 500 shipowners and over 4,000 vessels.