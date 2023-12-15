AI-based Norwegian sustainable shipping project wins funding

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to cut huge amounts of emissions from shipping and the Norwegian Government’s Green Platform initiative has just awarded NOK 44 million (about $4.2 million) to a project that aims to make that happen. Called Green AI for Sustainable Shipping (GASS) the project is led by e-navigation specialist NAVTOR.

Today, says NAVTOR, there are no systematic data‐driven solutions for improving energy efficiency onboard, mainly due to the complexity of ship operating environments, as well as the high complexity of data processing, such as AIS data, which is often incomplete and unreliable.

GASS will address this with an approach that includes the use of a digital twin.

“NAVTOR considers this a significant step forward in our efforts towards sustainable shipping. We incorporate a great amount of data from vessels and combine these with a digital twin to develop services that can monitor, analyze, and optimize fuel consumption,” comments Bjørn Åge Hjøllo, chief sustainability officer at NAVTOR.

With the funding secured the GASS partners (NAVTOR AS, Grieg Star AS, Maritime CleanTech, Scandinavian Reach Technologies AS, Simula Research Laboratory AS, SinOceanic Shipping AS, and Sustainable Energy AS) say they are eager to start on the project, which aims to enable vessel owners and operators to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the green transition by enhancing vessel performance to maintain competitiveness and comply with new regulations and agreements.

The GASS sustainable shipping project is one of nine green projects to receive funding through the Green Platform scheme.

“The Green Platform’s objective is to accelerate the green transition in business. There is incredibly exciting progress, and the support we are providing to these major projects is a significant contribution to the government’s goals for green transition and business growth,” says Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre.