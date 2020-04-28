African ship repair yard joins the fight against COVID-19

Namibian ship repair company Namdock, situated in Walvis Bay, has been utilizing its fabrication expertise to provide much-needed assistance to the Walvis Bay state hospital.

By helping with the maintenance and repair of hospital beds, trollies and bedside cupboards, Namdock has played an active role in Namibia’s fight against COVID-19.

“While national infection rates and fatalities are currently low, COVID-19 has the potential to trigger a major health crisis in Namibia. We have already seen the global impact of the virus, and have taken the approach that ‘forewarned is forearmed’. For the sake of all those affected, everyone needs to proactively seek opportunities to use their skills and expertise to pioneer initiatives which will mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” says Namdock Marketing Manager Quintin Simon.

Over two weeks, Namdock’s technical and fabrication teams carried out inspections and structural repairs to operational and mechanical assemblies. A total of 25 beds, three trollies and 10 bedside cupboards were repaired.

“Our concern for Namdock staff, their families and our greater Walvis Bay community prompted us to lend a hand to the Walvis Bay hospital. We wanted to do everything in our power to ensure local medical facilities are well equipped to care for those near and dear to us,” explains Simon.“We take our responsibilities as an employer, and global citizen, very seriously. Through our involvement with the Walvis Bay hospital and substantial financial contributions to the Erongo region’s Corona Care campaign, we continue to fight this pandemic alongside our fellow Namibians.”