5 ships subject to U.S. Treasury Russia sanctions

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC) has issued an extensive list of Russian entities and individuals subject to economic sanctions imposed in response to Russian actions in Ukraine.

Among them is Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company (PSB) and 17 of its subsidiaries, including PSB Lizing (PSB Leasing).

OFAC also took action against five vessels that are owned by PSB Lizing. All five vessels were identified as blocked property in which PSB Lizing has an interest.

Baltic Leader (IMO: 9220639), a Russian-flagged roll-on roll-off cargo vessel with a gross registered tonnage of 8831;

Linda (IMO: 9256858), a Russian-flagged crude oil tanker with a gross registered tonnage of 61991;

Pegas (IMO: 9256860), a Russian-flagged crude oil tanker with a gross registered tonnage of 61991;

Fesco Magadan (IMO: 9287699), a Russian-flagged container ship with a gross registered tonnage of 7519; and

Fesco Moneron (IMO: 9277412), a Russian-flagged container ship with a gross registered tonnage of 7,519.

You can read the Treasury statement on the sanctions here and the full OFAC listing of designated entities and persons here.