Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Commander reported killed

As a trickle of merchant ships starts to use the Ukrainian-designated “safe corridor” to its ports, the Ukrainian Navy and special forces continue to degrade Russia’s naval capabilities. The most recent example was a devastating missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on September 22. Initially, Ukrainian authorities said that “at least nine people had been killed and 16 wounded, including Russian generals, as a result of the attack.” Immediately posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, reported that those killed had included Black Sea Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

One high ranking Ukrainian official said only that, “we will have to wait for the obituaries to find out.”

Today, however, news agency Interfax Ukraine reports Ukrainian Special Operations Forces as saying “after the defeat of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, 34 officers were killed, among them the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. Another 105 occupiers were wounded. The headquarters building is not subject to restoration.”

The commander of the Black Sea Fleet was Sokolov. He received his promotion to admiral this June and, if his death is confirmed, would be the highest ranking Russian officer to be killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The former deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet Commander, Captain 1st Rank Andriy Paliy, did not get his expected promotion to rear admiral. He died in March of last year, reportedly taken out by a sniper in Mariupol.

The attack on the headquarters building came within a week of it emerging that damage inflicted on two of its warships sustained in a September 13 Ukrainian attack is far more extensive than Russia initially admitted. Images emerging on social media showed that the damage inflicted on the Kilo 636.6 class submarine Rostov-na-Donu has likely put it out of action for years. The submarine, along with the landing craft Minsk, was hit in an attack while under maintenance in the Russian naval base in occupied Sevastopol.

Even before those images emerged, the U.K. Ministry of Defence had assessed that the Minsk had “almost certainly been functionally destroyed and that the Rostock had “likely suffered catastrophic damage.” The MoD also assessed that there was “a realistic possibility” that the complex task of removing the wreckage” would put the Sevastopol dry docks out of use “for many months.”