First Sallaum PCTC newbuilds will have MacGregor RO/RO packages

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for comprehensive packages of RO/RO equipment for two LNG dual-fueled, 7,500 car capacity, pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessels. The 199.9 meter long vessels are on order at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd. for Kägiswil, Switzerland-based Sallaum Lines and are the first newbuildings ordered by the company.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 first quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2026.

MacGregor’s scope of supply for each PCTC encompasses design, supply and installation support of RO/RO and car deck equipment for both vessels. This includes electrically operated external and internal ramps, liftable car decks, covers and doors.

“I’m happy that the long cooperation with Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd and new collaboration with Sallaum Lines have led us to become the supplier for the RO/RO equipment for Sallaum Lines’ first ever newbuildings. We are delighted to be part of this milestone,” says Magnus Sjöberg, senior vice president, merchant solutions at MacGregor. “Our proven and reliable RO/RO solutions as well as our global service network have been proven to be important for our globally operating customers.”

“We are excited to partner with MacGregor for the development of our first newbuildings. Their extensive experience and expertise in providing state-of-the-art RO/RO equipment are crucial for Sallaum Lines as we continue to expand our fleet and maintain our commitment to efficient and environmentally-friendly transportation solutions. This collaboration further strengthens our position in the global RO/RO cargo shipping market,” says Sallaum Lines technical manager Puneet Arora,,