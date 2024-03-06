Bearing brings maritime AI to bear on EU ETS compliance

Palo Alto, Calif., headquartered maritime AI (artificial intelligence) solutions provider Bearing AI has launched an update to its Fleet Deployment Optimizer (FDO) solution that is designed to help shipping companies manage their emissions in compliance with the new European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) regulations.

With the introduction of this regulation, all ships calling at ports in the European Economic Area are accountable for their carbon emissions via EU Allowances (EUAs) — a responsibility carrying substantial financial implications.

Bearing AI is addressing this challenge with a new EUA forecast and simulation capability. When uploading a vessel schedule to the FDO platform, Bearing’s advanced AI provides a projection of specific vessels’ EU ETS obligations for that schedule. This updated feature can provide an upfront estimate of the EUAs of a single voyage or the deployment plan for the rest of the year before a single vessel has left the dock.

This functionality also supports the simulation of alternative deployments and vessel distributions to identify the most economically advantageous and eco-friendly schedules.

“In our commitment to propel the maritime industry towards a more sustainable and economically viable future, the updated FDO platform stands as a testament to Bearing AI’s innovative spirit,” said Dylan Keil, co-founder and CEO of Bearing AI. “Navigating the complexities of EU ETS compliance is no small feat, and with this upgrade, we aim not just to simplify compliance but to empower our clients to make strategic decisions that benefit both their bottom line and the planet.”

Real-time EUA projections are displayed alongside crucial voyage information, such as emissions predictions and the vessel’s projected Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Rating. This enhancement empowers fleet managers with actionable data to make informed decisions swiftly and efficiently.

Bearing AI says that its new tool not only aids in navigating the immediate financial landscape shaped by the EU ETS but also aligns with long-term environmental stewardship by facilitating proactive carbon footprint management.