AAPA and ABS release port decarbonization report

Today, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) released a significant industry report titled, “Port Decarbonization Survey: Trends and Lessons Learned.” It was conducted in partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and details some of the many challenges that America’s ports face, including financial constraints, low technology readiness, and physical space limitations, to decarbonize.

However, this report also reveals the rapid progress and critical importance of port decarbonization, a rate perhaps not seen since the advent of containerization.

“Maritime is by its very nature a cleaner form of transportation, and this survey shows that various ports are already leading emissions mitigation efforts in alternative fuel and electrification options. AAPA intends to leverage this research to push for wise and realistic policies—with collaboration from public and private partners—towards an increasingly sustainable future for the port and maritime industry,” said Cary Davis, AAPA president and CEO.

“ABS is actively involved in several infrastructure planning projects around the world, especially regarding shore power connection technologies and the electrification of ports. This report provides an important benchmark for ABS to understand the ability and interest in decarbonization infrastructure at U.S. ports. ABS is uniquely positioned with our deep expertise in regulatory compliance and technological breakthroughs to bring together diverse maritime stakeholders to advance the conversation around sustainability and emissions reduction strategies,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

“The Georgia Ports Authority is dedicated to decarbonization on a number of fronts, including through the electrification of cargo-handling equipment,” said Tiffoni Buckle McCartney, Georgia Ports Authority Manager of Corporate Sustainability and AAPA Environment Committee Chair. “This report will help port staff across the country learn from their colleagues, and it will help policymakers understand what is needed to advance port decarbonization.”

Read the full report here and register to join AAPA and ABS for a webinar about the report on April 24, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET here.