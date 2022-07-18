Vikand names Bastianelli director, marketing and communications

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., headquartered maritime healthcare specialist Vikand Solutions LLC has appointed Arnaud Bastianelli as director, marketing and communications.

Bastianelli comes to Vikand with experience from industries including tourism, food safety and shipping. His most recent role was marketing manager for V.Group.

“It’s great to have Arnaud on board as his experience will strengthen awareness in the commercial shipping sector and benefit all industry stakeholders from ship-to-shore. His in-depth industry knowledge will enhance our communication strategy to position Vikand as the partner of choice for maritime healthcare solutions,” said Bo Larsen Vikand’s VP commercial partnerships.

Bastianelli is a French national who has lived in the U.K .for 15 years. He holds a degree in Business Economics and Marketing with a Master of Science in International Marketing.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Vikand team,” said Bastianelli. “Recently, there has been a greater focus on seafarer mental health and wellbeing and Vikand is in a strong position to offer cost-effective quality solutions for ship operators. Vikand’s purposeful and proactive healthcare approach is what attracted me to this role and I am ready to engage with our partners and key stakeholders in the industry.”