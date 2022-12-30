Seapeak completes $700 million Evergas acquisition

Hamilton, Bermuda, headquartered Seapeak LLC reports that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Greenship Gas Trust and Greenship Gas Manager Pte. Ltd. and their subsidiaries (collectively, Evergas) from Jaccar Holdings in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $700 million.

With the acquisition complete, Evergas will rebrand and operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seapeak.

Seapeak is the rebranded Teekay LNG Partners L.P., which in January, was acquired by investment vehicles managed by New York City headquartered Stonepeak in a $5.3 billion deal.

The company is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers with interests in 51 LNG carriers (including 5 newbuildings), 20 mid-size LPG carriers (including 2 newbuildings) and six multi-gas carriers. Seapeak's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20% to 100%. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.