Ukraine eliminates high-ranking Russian naval officer

State-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corp is seeking $22.4 million from its insurer for a cargo ship hit by a missile in March, according to a report in the Bangladesh Daily Star. An explosion on the night of March 2-3 rocked the Bangladesh-flagged Banglar Samriddhi and killed a crew member.

The Bangladeshi ship is one of a number of ships reportedly struck by Russian missiles, including the Moldovan-flagged, bunker vessel Millennial Spirit. A Reuters report, citing Noriel Arauz, head of the Panama Maritime Authority, says that three Panamanian-registered ships have been hit.

⚡️ЗСУ ліквідували заступника командувача Чорноморського флоту РФ з військово-політичної роботи, капітана 1 рангу Андрія Палія.

Доброго ранку, ми з України! 🦾😎 pic.twitter.com/7yMhxXUEHY — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) March 20, 2022

There are also reports of Russian ships shelling shoreside civilian targets in Odessa.

One high ranking Russian naval officer who will not be directing any more such efforts is Deputy Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Captain 1st Rank Andriy Paliy. Nor, unless it is awarded posthumously, will he be getting his expected promotion to Rear Admiral.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Saturday that he had been “liquidated.”

There are reports that he was shot by a sniper while shoreside in Mariupol.

His death was reportedly confirmed on social media posts in Russia that have since been taken down.