CrewSmart names new commercial director

Colchester, U.K., based CrewSmart has hired Anna Saunders as commercial director. In this role, she will support the global roll-out of its software platform, an end-to-end management system for compliant, effective maritime operations.

Saunders joins CrewSmart from offshore energy support vessel operator Seacat Services, where she led the crew management team. She will work alongside CrewSmart’s founder & technical director, Christian Adams to build on current momentum, as the company seeks to increase deployment of its software.

Mounting regulatory and certification requirements are placing pressure on maritime operations managers to ensure that their crews and vessel fleets remain compliant.

Providing integrated support for personnel, operational, commercial and financial management requirements, CrewSmart is now employed by operators across sectors, including maritime security, workboat, oil & gas, wind farm support, subsea survey and shipping.

Having spent time leading Seacat’s crew management team, where CrewSmart is currently used to support all aspects of the operator’s class-leading operations, Saunders understands first-hand the transformational effect that cloud solutions can have on certification and maintenance compliance, work scheduling and operational safety.

“CrewSmart transformed Seacat’s crew and fleet management into a highly efficient, simplified system, led by state-of-the-art cloud technology,” says Saunders. “It’s now time to build upon the company’s successes and deliver this product to the global market. Our senior team is ready to show maritime operators that keeping up with complex regulatory and certification requirements doesn’t have to be a burden.”

“Crew and fleet managers need to be on the top of their game to mitigate the growing compliance risks associated with modern maritime operations,” says Adams. “Over the past few years, we’ve refined CrewSmart into an effective and simple tool that’s successfully been deployed across different sectors and regulatory zones. With Anna onboard, we’re in strong position to build on our successes and help a wider pool of global industry players up their game when it comes to compliant, effective maritime operations.”