Seamen’s Church Institute hosts 44th annual Silver Bell Awards

On Thursday, June 9, the Seamen’s Church Institute gathered leaders in the shipping and maritime industry for its 44th Annual Silver Bell Awards Dinner (SBA) at Pier 60 in New York City. This year, the SBA honored Edmond J. (Ned) Moran— Director, Moran Towing Corporation—with the Lifetime Achievement Award and the U.S. maritime academies with the Silver Bell Award.

“We are proud to honor Ned tonight with our lifetime service award for his 40 years of distinguished service and commitment to our industry,” said SCI President and Executive Director Rev. Mark Nestlehutt. “We are also honored to present the Silver Bell Award to the U.S. maritime academies for their role in training a talented and diverse community of young mariners, providing us with the next generation in maritime leadership.”

Edmond J. (Ned) Moran

Originally slated to accept his award in person, Moran was called away on a last-minute family obligation: Ted Tregurtha, CEO of Moran Towing, accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf.

Accepting the Silver Bell Award for the maritime academies were Vice Admiral Jack Buono—superintendent, United States Merchant Marine Academy, and Rear Admiral Dr. Michael Alfultis—President, SUNY Maritime College, along with representatives from California State University Maritime Academy, Maine Maritime Academy, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Great Lakes Maritime Academy, and Texas A&M Maritime Academy.

The festivities featured a parade of vessels prior to the ceremony, on the Hudson River and a presentation of colors by the Coast Guard Sector New York. The Kings Point Mariner’s Choir was on hand for the hymn and National Anthem. The Right Reverend Andrew M. L. Dietsche, Episcopal Bishop of New York, opened the event with an invocation. The event’s 500 guests were led into dinner by the Port Authority Police Department pipes & drums band.

$1.2 MILLION GIFT

Richard du Moulin

A highlights of this year’s event was the announcement of a $1.2 million gift by Richard du Moulin, SCI’s Board of Trustee Chair Emeritus and 2021 Silver Bell Award recipient. In his special video statement, du Moulin noted SCI’s outstanding work and innovation, and said his gift was “simple payback” to all the mariners and shoreside personnel who helped build his company over the years.

The Silver Bell Awards Dinner is an annual fundraising event for the Seamen’s Church Institute, supporting educational, advocacy, and pastoral care programs for seafarers and mariners.

The Seamen’s Church Institute advocates for the personal, professional, and spiritual well-being of merchant mariners around the world. Through its Center for Maritime Education, Center for Mariner Advocacy, Port Newark International Seafarers’ Center, and Ministry on the River, SCI promotes safety, dignity, and improved working and living conditions for the men and women serving in the maritime workplace. Founded in 1834 and affiliated with the Episcopal Church—though interfaith and inclusive in terms of its trustees, staff, and service to mariners—the Seamen’s Church Institute is the largest, most comprehensive mariners’ service agency in North America.