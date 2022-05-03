J.F. Brennan acquires Harbor Offshore

La Crosse, Wis., based specialty construction firm J.F. Brennan Company reports that it has acquired California-based Harbor Offshore, Inc (HOI).

HOI specializes in commercial diving, marine construction, maritime security barriers, and submarine cable installation. Brennan says that as well as bringing it submarine cabling and maritime security barrier expertise, the acquisition expands Brennan operations geographically. With the addition of licensing along the West Coast, Hawaii, and Alaska, Brennan is now operable in all 50 states.

“This acquisition opens new geographies, positioning us to better deliver our brand of work to clients and partners. It also adds new skill sets to our team, preparing us to take on and deliver high-demand work for the decades ahead,” says Brennan president and CEO Matt Binsfeld. “The addition of HOI builds on the incredible team and talents of everyone here at Brennan—bringing in like-minded professionals who equally value safe work that’s executed in a high-quality manner and performed efficiently,” concludes Binsfeld.

“HOI is pleased to become part of a company with a similar culture that embraces the importance of its employees. With the added strengths and capabilities of Brennan, we look forward to introducing the new team to our valued clients,” says HOI President Jeff Terai.