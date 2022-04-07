USACE: Another $77 million allocated for Emsworth Locks and Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District reports an additional $77 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) supplemental funding has been allocated for design and construction work at Emsworth Locks and Dam.

The additional $77 million will complete the design and initiate construction for the new lock chamber at the Emsworth navigation facility. The funding is in addition to the $881.9 million awarded through the IIJA to the district in January for Construction, Continuing Authorities Program, Environmental Infrastructure, and Operations and Maintenance.

“The additional funding for projects supports safe and reliable navigation,” said Lt. Col. Albert Butler, deputy commander, Pittsburgh District. “The support allows us to continue providing safe and reliable navigation on the upper Ohio River. This funding ensures the district will continue playing its crucial role in national and regional economic success.”

The Upper Ohio River Navigation project addresses deterioration and aging concerns by recapitalizing the Dashields, Emsworth, and Montgomery locks and dams. These three navigation facilities are the oldest and smallest on the Ohio River.

“Southwestern Pennsylvania’s inland waterways play a vital role in moving commerce, creating and sustaining jobs, and spurring economic growth throughout the region,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D.- Pa.) in a news release related to thje Emsorth Locks and Dam published March 29. “Thanks to the infrastructure law, the Army Corps of Engineers will be able to begin construction on two vital lock and dam systems on the Upper Ohio River. This investment will help strengthen our domestic supply chain and ensure that shippers can reliably deliver and take cargo from Pittsburgh to the rest of the world.”