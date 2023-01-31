TTB: Vessel operators, TPOs join forces on Subchapter M panel

While waterways operators may be relaxing a little after the industry’s successful completion of the four-year Certificate of Inspection phase-in of the Subchapter M towing vessel safety program, they now face further compliance requirements. Those requirements and more will be discussed at Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2023 in Mobile, Ala., on March 7-8.

On the morning of Day 2 (March 8), a panel of three vessel owners and operators and three third-party organizations will discuss crucial aspects of Subchapter M and the COI process. Panelists include Tava Foret, president and co-founder of the Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau (TVIB)—who will also moderate the panel; Sean Reilly, regulatory and compliance manager of Southern Towing; Brian Khey, director of safety and compliance for Marquette Transportation; Mark McManus, vice president of operations for Lebeouf Bros. Towing; Jason Soutiere, manager – area operations, for ABS; and Robert Keister, vice president of Sabine Surveyors.

Talking points during the panel discussion will include the COI (certificate of inspection) renewal process, new construction, incident reporting, the drydock credit process, the submission of internal survey reports to the U.S. Coast Guard, buying/selling/leasing vessels, and more. The group will also discuss lessons learned as they went or continue to go through the process.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there last year.”

Registration is open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year. The final discount on registration ends February 17.

