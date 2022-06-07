Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville completes new infrastructure projects

The Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville has completed $24 million in infrastructure enhancement projects. The port received a $10 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant in 2015 initiating big changes in Jeffersonville. All projects were completed in 2022.

The new infrastructure improvements will increase maritime commerce through domestic barge service. Combined with the two new Ohio River interstate bridges and new heavy haul transportation corridor leading into the port, the region can further attract new cargoes and large-scale industrial projects that require multimodal transportation connections.

The grant provided partial funding for $24 million in infrastructure enhancements that has added four miles to the port’s existing 11-mile rail network.In addition to the $10 million TIGER grant, funding included $3 million from the private-sector and $11 million from the Ports of Indiana.

The projects have enhanced and overhauled the railroad infrastructure and intermodal capabilities throughout the entire port. The projects included:

Waterfront intermodal facility that more than doubles the capacity of bulk commodities transferred from rail cars or trucks to barges.

New conveyor belt that can run more than 2,000 tons in one hour or one rail car to barge in less than 3 minutes.

Four miles of additional rail track to accommodate unit train delivery to and from the port, along with two new rail loops connected to the waterfront facility.

Railyard can now accommodate 200 rail cars.

Enhanced unit train handling; new capacity and improved velocity.

“The completion of the TIGER project is the result of the commitment that the Ports of Indiana has to best-in-class infrastructure and making our Indiana network bigger, better, faster,” said Vanta E. Coda II, Ports of Indiana chief executive officer. “This infrastructure will allow our current and future customers to grow for the next 50 years.”