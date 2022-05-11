Phoenix Lighting strengthens maritime distribution for inland waterways

Milwaukee, Wis., based Phoenix Lighting says that, in response to increasing demand for its marine rated LED lighting products, it has made a series of additions to its U.S. distribution network.

The inland market moves upwards of 630 million tons of cargo annually and to ensure operators have local inventory and next day availability of proven, marine rated LED lighting, Phoenix has entered new distribution partnerships with Hannan Supply Co. and Humco Marine Products, Inc.

Hannan Supply was established in 1968 and is strategically located in Paducah, Ky. Humco Marine Products has operated in St. Louis, Mo., since 1966 and is a leader in maritime products.

Both Hannan Supply and Humco Marine now maintain local inventory of Phoenix floodlights and navigation lights for the inland towboat and pushboat markets.

“Hannan Supply prides itself on offering superior products backed with local inventory in order to support inland operators,” said Todd Swinford, purchasing director of Hannan Supply. “We embraced the opportunity to partner with Phoenix and already can see the value we are able to provide to vessels operating throughout the region.”

Humco Marine Products has delivered quality workboat equipment since 1966 and its centralized location in St. Louis means fast delivery and support throughout the inland waterways and western rivers.

“As more operators specify new construction to be equipped with complete Phoenix Lighting packages Humco Marine will be positioned to provide the necessary spares and replacements as those boats transit the inland waterways” said Glenn LaMarche, sales manager of Humco Marine.

In addition to these companies, Phoenix maintains a broad network of stocking distributors throughout the inland waterways.